Asador Del Sur NEW
Dinner
Dinner Appetizers
- Chorizo Argentino$6.00
Grilled pork sausage/ baguette slices
- Chorizo De Cordero in Lemongrass Stick$8.00
Ground lamb, cumin, garlic, shallots, parsley
- Blood Sausage$5.00
Pork blood, bacon, pork fat, garlic, parsley
- Fried Spicy Baby Squid$12.00
Lime zest
- Ecuadorian Hayacas$10.00
Corn meal tamal, chicken, peanut butter, onions, peppers, egg, carrots, raisins, olives // in a plantain leave
- Vegan Croquetas$11.00
Potato, mushrooms, smoked paprika-vegan
Empanadas
Patacones Rellenos
Soups
Salads
Family Sharing
- Mejillones en Vino Blanco$17.00
Mussels, white wine sauce, shallots, garlic, lime, crushed red pepper
- Mollejas a La Parrilla$12.00
Grilled sweetbread with baguette slices // *approx. 20 min
- Fried Mariscada$38.00
Mahi, squid, shrimp, mussels, yucca, and tostones, with onions, cilantro, and tomato in rocoto sauce
Extras
Kid's Dinner
Grilled Entrees
- Tira De Asado // Short Ribs$32.00
Gaucho style cut flavorful, fat marbling meat with bones // 12 oz (2 pcs) with sweet potato fries. Recommended temperature: medium medium well
- Entraña // Skirt Steak$44.00
Gaucho cut style meat, the most flavorful but tougher meat, with homemade garlic mashed potatoes
- BONELESS Rib Eye$56.00
Boneless rib-eye // 16 oz with french fries
- Grilled Chimi Chicken w/Rice$24.00
- Filet Mignon$49.00
8 oz // with grilled veggies
- Rack of Lamb$48.00
10 oz with mint chimichurri & sweet potatoes mashed
- Grilled Pork Chop$39.00
In sage tamarind sauce, with moros de lentejas (mixed rice & lentils)
- Rib Eye **BONE-IN **$66.00
24 oz with chimichurri sauce & asparagus
- Vegan Vegetable Parrillada Grilled Vegetables$24.00
Pineapple, sweet potato, butternut squash, portobello mushroom, asparagus, corn on the cob with chimichurri sauce
Dinner Specials
Dinner Sides
Antojitos Latinos
- Maduros$6.00
Sweet/ripe fried plantains
- Tostones$6.00
Fried mashed green plantains
- Grilled Corn$6.00
With butter or spicy chimichurri mayo
- Fried Yucca$6.00
With aji amarillo sauce
- Rice & Beans same bowl$8.00
- Rice & lentils same bowl$8.00
- Rice & beans (MORO) bowl$8.00
- rice and lentils ( MORO) bowl$8.00
- Veggies of the day$6.00
Latin Flavors
From the Ocean
- Sauteed Baby Carabineros (2)$58.00
Mediterranean red prawns with garlic, parsley, evvo mashed fingerling potatoes with paprika (limited time)
- Grilled Chimichurri Langostino$28.00
Sauteed chickpeas with garlic, peppers, cumin
- Spicy Lobster Salad$55.00
With potatoes, tomatoes, avocado, serrano peppers with yuzu cilantro dressing
- Grilled Chimi Salmon$31.00
With mashed potatoes & asparagus
- Mahi Mahi // Pan Seared$31.00
Dredged in potato starch with spicy salsa criolla & rice
- Lobster Mango & Tarragon Sauce$55.00
Spanish saffron with potatoes & asparagus
- Grilled Spanish Octopus$39.00
With Evoo, potatoes paprika
- Encocado De Mariscos Seafood in Coconut Milk$49.00
Mahi-mahi, shrimps, mussels, scallops, baby squid, sauce is mildly spicy, lemongrass, ginger, peanut butter sauce in coconut milk
Sauteed Baby Carabineros (2)
Mediterranean red prawns with garlic, parsley, evvo mashed fingerling potatoes with paprika (limited time)
Drinks
BEVERAGES
- Americano$3.25
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Cafe Baileys / Irish Coffee$10.00
- Cafe Con Leche$4.00
- Cafe Kalhua$11.00
- Cafe Sambucca$9.00
- Cappuccino$4.00
- Club Soda$2.50
- Coca Cola$2.75
- Cortadito$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$2.75
- Diet Coke$2.75
- Double espresso$5.00
- Dr. Pepper$2.75
- Espresso$3.00
- Ginger Beer Fever tree$4.00
- Guava Juice$4.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- House Coffee$2.75
- Iced Tea$2.75
- Inka Cola$4.00
- Lemonade$2.75
- Mango Juice$4.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Passion Fruit Juice$4.00
- Perrier$4.00
- Pineapple juice$4.00
- Root Beer$4.00
- Shirley Temple$5.00
- Smart Water$4.00
- Sparkling Water$2.75
- Sprite$2.75
- Tonic Water$2.75
- Water Ice
- Water No Ice