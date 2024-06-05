Asador Del Sur NEW
Dinner
Dinner Appetizers
Empanadas
Patacones Rellenos
Soups
Salads
Extras
Kid's Dinner
Grilled Entrees
- Bone in Rib eye w/asparagus$66.00
- BONELESS Rib Eye
Boneless rib-eye // 16 oz with french fries$56.00
- Entraña // Skirt Steak
Gaucho cut style meat, the most flavorful but tougher meat, with homemade garlic mashed potatoes$44.00
- Filet Mignon
8 oz // with grilled veggies$49.00
- Grilled Chimi Chicken w/Rice$24.00
- Grilled Pork Chop
In sage tamarind sauce, with moros de lentejas (mixed rice & lentils)$39.00
- Rack of Lamb
10 oz with mint chimichurri & sweet potatoes mashed$48.00
- Tira de Asado & Sweet Potato Fries$32.00
- Vegetable Parrillada$24.00
Dinner Specials
Dinner Sides
Antojitos Latinos
- Maduros
Sweet/ripe fried plantains$6.00
- Tostones
Fried mashed green plantains$6.00
- Grilled Corn
With butter or spicy chimichurri mayo$6.00
- Fried Yucca
With aji amarillo sauce$6.00
- Rice & Beans same bowl$8.00
- Rice & lentils same bowl$8.00
- Rice & beans (MORO) bowl$8.00
- rice and lentils ( MORO) bowl$8.00
- Veggies of the day$6.00
Latin Flavors
From the Ocean
- Sauteed Baby Carabineros (2)
Mediterranean red prawns with garlic, parsley, evvo mashed fingerling potatoes with paprika (limited time)$58.00
- Grilled Chimichurri Langostino
Sauteed chickpeas with garlic, peppers, cumin$28.00
- Spicy Lobster Salad
With potatoes, tomatoes, avocado, serrano peppers with yuzu cilantro dressing$55.00
- Grilled Chimi Salmon
With mashed potatoes & asparagus$31.00
- Mahi Mahi // Pan Seared
Dredged in potato starch with spicy salsa criolla & rice$31.00
- Lobster Mango & Tarragon Sauce
Spanish saffron with potatoes & asparagus$55.00
- Grilled Spanish Octopus
With Evoo, potatoes paprika$39.00
- Encocado De Mariscos Seafood in Coconut Milk
Mahi-mahi, shrimps, mussels, scallops, baby squid, sauce is mildly spicy, lemongrass, ginger, peanut butter sauce in coconut milk$49.00
Family Sharing
- Mejillones en Vino Blanco
Mussels, white wine sauce, shallots, garlic, lime, crushed red pepper$17.00
- Mollejas a La Parrilla
Grilled sweetbread with baguette slices // *approx. 20 min$12.00
- Fried Mariscada
Mahi, squid, shrimp, mussels, yucca, and tostones, with onions, cilantro, and tomato in rocoto sauce$38.00
Drinks
BEVERAGES
- Americano$3.25
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Cafe Baileys / Irish Coffee$10.00
- Cafe Con Leche$4.00
- Cafe Kalhua$11.00
- Cafe Sambucca$9.00
- Cappuccino$4.00
- Club Soda$2.50
- Coca Cola$2.75
- Cortadito$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$2.75
- Diet Coke$2.75
- Double espresso$5.00
- Dr. Pepper$2.75
- Espresso$3.00
- Ginger Beer Fever tree$4.00
- Guava Juice$4.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- House Coffee$2.75
- Iced Tea$2.75
- Inka Cola$4.00
- Lemonade$2.75
- Mango Juice$4.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Passion Fruit Juice$4.00
- Perrier$4.00
- Pineapple juice$4.00
- Root Beer$4.00
- Shirley Temple$5.00
- Smart Water$4.00
- Sparkling Water$2.75
- Sprite$2.75
- Tonic Water$2.75
- Water Ice
- Water No Ice