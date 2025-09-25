CALL US FOR OUR HAPPY HOUR SPECIALS
Asador Del Sur NEW
Lunch
Antojitos Latinos
Maduros
Sweet/ripe fried plantains$6.00
Tostones
Fried mashed green plantains$6.00
Grilled Corn
With butter or spicy chimichurri mayo$6.00
Fried Yucca
With aji amarillo sauce$6.00
Rice & Beans same bowl$8.00
Rice & lentils same bowl$8.00
Rice & beans (MORO) bowl$8.00
rice and lentils ( MORO) bowl$8.00
Veggies of the day$6.00
Empanadas
Kid's Lunch
Lunch Appetizers
Lunch Sandwiches
Grilled Salmon sandwich
Lettuce, tomato & red onions with french fries$20.00
Milanesa Al Pan
Breaded beef or chicken filet with lettuce, tomato, red onions and french fries$16.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce tomato in a baguette with french fries$14.00
Pan Con Lechon
Pulled pork sandwich with salsa criolla & french fries$14.00
Choripan
Grilled Argentinian pork sausage in a baguette with lettuce, tomato, chimichurri & red onions with french fries$11.00
Lunch Sides
Lunch Specials
Chicharrón & patacones
Grandma's recipe fried pork belly with tostones (mashed green fried plantains) & mild salsa Criolla$18.00
Lomo Saltado LUNCH
With white rice & french fries$29.00
1/2 Entraña (Skirt-Steak) LUNCH
8 oz & mashed potatoes$32.00
Rice & Beans & Chicken LUNCH
With grilled chicken thigh$19.00
Rice & Lentils & Chicken LUNCH
With grilled chicken thigh$19.00
Beef Milanesa LUNCH 2eggs
With mashed potatoes & 1 egg$25.00
Chicken Breast Milanesa LUNCH 2 eggs
With mashed potatoes & 1 egg$24.00
Patacones Rellenos
Salads
Soups
Under 15 Min Lunch
Dinner
Dinner Appetizers
Empanadas
Patacones Rellenos
Soups
Salads
Extras
Kid's Dinner
Grilled Entrees
BONELESS Rib Eye
Boneless rib-eye // 16 oz with french fries$58.00
Entraña // Skirt Steak
Gaucho cut style meat, the most flavorful but tougher meat, with homemade garlic mashed potatoes$46.00
Filet Mignon
8 oz // with grilled veggies$49.00OUT OF STOCK
Grilled Chimi Chicken w/Rice$25.00
Grilled Pork Chop
In sage tamarind sauce, with moros de lentejas (mixed rice & lentils)$39.00
Rack of Lamb
10 oz with mint chimichurri & sweet potatoes mashed$48.00
Tira de Asado & Sweet Potato Fries$32.00
Vegetable Parrillada$25.00
Dinner Sides
Antojitos Latinos
Maduros
Sweet/ripe fried plantains$6.00
Tostones
Fried mashed green plantains$6.00
Grilled Corn
With butter or spicy chimichurri mayo$6.00
Fried Yucca
With aji amarillo sauce$6.00
Rice & Beans same bowl$6.00
Rice & lentils same bowl$6.00
Rice & beans (MORO) bowl$6.00
rice and lentils ( MORO) bowl$6.00
6 oz beans$5.00
6 oz lentil beans$5.00
Grilled chimi zucchini$6.00
Green beans$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Veggies of the day$6.00
Latin Flavors
Beef Milanesa*
With mashed potatoes & 1 egg$28.00
Chicken Breast Milanesa
With mashed potatoes & 1 egg$26.00
Rice & Beans$26.00
Rice & Lentils*$26.00
Quinotto
Quinoa, mushrooms, onions, ginger/lemongrass, coconut milk, garlic, lime, parsley$27.00
Chicharron$20.00
Ceviche Camaron Dinner$18.00
Lomo Saltado
Beef Strips, Green & Red Peppers & Onions$33.00
Lomo Saltado A LO POBRE$36.00
From the Ocean
Sauteed Baby Carabineros (2)
Mediterranean red prawns with garlic, parsley, evvo mashed fingerling potatoes with paprika (limited time)$58.00OUT OF STOCK
Grilled Chimichurri Langostino
Sauteed chickpeas with garlic, peppers, cumin$28.00OUT OF STOCK
Spicy Lobster Salad
With potatoes, tomatoes, avocado, serrano peppers with yuzu cilantro dressing$57.00
Grilled Chimi Salmon VEGGIES
With mashed potatoes & asparagus$32.00
Mahi Mahi // Pan Seared
Dredged in potato starch with spicy salsa criolla & rice$32.00
Lobster Mango & Tarragon Sauce VEGGIES
Spanish saffron with potatoes & asparagus$57.00
Grilled Spanish Octopus
With Evoo, potatoes paprika$39.00
Encocado De Mariscos Seafood in Coconut Milk
Mahi-mahi, shrimps, mussels, scallops, baby squid, sauce is mildly spicy, lemongrass, ginger, peanut butter sauce in coconut milk$51.00
Ecuadorian ceviche$18.00
Fried Mariscada
Mahi, squid, shrimp, mussels, yucca, and tostones, with onions, cilantro, and tomato in rocoto sauce$42.00
Mejillones en Vino Blanco
Mussels, white wine sauce, shallots, garlic, lime, crushed red pepper$21.00
Drinks
BEVERAGES
Americano$3.25
Arnold Palmer$5.00
Cafe Baileys / Irish Coffee$10.00
Cafe Con Leche$4.00
Cafe Kalhua$10.00
Cafe Sambucca$10.00
Cappuccino$4.00
Club Soda$2.50
Coca Cola$3.00
Cortadito$3.50
Cranberry Juice$3.00
Diet Coke$3.00
Double espresso$5.00
Dr. Pepper$3.00
Espresso$3.00
Ginger Beer Fever tree$5.00
Guava Juice$4.00
Hot Chocolate$3.00
Hot Tea$3.00
House Coffee$2.75
Iced Tea$3.00
Inka Cola$4.00
Lemonade$3.00
Mango Juice$4.00
Orange Juice$4.00
Passion Fruit Juice$4.00
Perrier$4.00
Pineapple juice$4.00
Root Beer$4.00
Shirley Temple$5.00
Smart Water$4.00
Sparkling Water$3.00
Sprite$3.00
Tonic Water$3.00
Water Ice
Water No Ice
Whole milk$2.00
CLASSIC COCKTAILS MENU
Mocktails
Soft Drinks
Desserts
Desserts
Alfajores$8.00
Chocolate flourless torte$10.00
Flan$8.00
Key lime pie$8.00
Dulce de Leche Tini$15.00
Tintico- Espresso Martini$14.00
Cafe Noir - espresso & 1.5 sambuca with 3 coffee beans Separated$10.00
Cafe Noir - espresso & 1.5 Kahlua with 3 coffee beans Separated$10.00
Cafe Noir - espresso & 1.5 Baileys with 3 coffee beans Separated$10.00
Presidential Tawny Porto$12.00
Delaforce LBV Port$12.00
Justino- Sandeman Madeira$12.00
NEW BREAD PUDDING$12.00OUT OF STOCK
NEW BREAD PUDDING A LA MODE$17.00OUT OF STOCK