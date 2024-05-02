Asador Del Sur NEW
Dinner
Dinner Appetizers
- Chorizo Argentino$6.00
Grilled pork sausage/ baguette slices
- Chorizo De Cordero in Lemongrass Stick$8.00
Ground lamb, cumin, garlic, shallots, parsley
- Blood Sausage$5.00
Pork blood, bacon, pork fat, garlic, parsley
- Fried Spicy Baby Squid$12.00
Lime zest
- Ecuadorian Hayacas$10.00
Corn meal tamal, chicken, peanut butter, onions, peppers, egg, carrots, raisins, olives // in a plantain leave
- Vegan Croquetas$11.00
Potato, mushrooms, smoked paprika-vegan
Empanadas
Patacones Rellenos
- #1 Pork Carnitas Patacones Relleno$11.00
Pulled pork with salsa criolla
- #2 Shrimps in Garlic Patacones Relleno$13.00
Spicy chili pepper & lime zest
- #3 Mushrooms Patacones Relleno$11.00
Tomato, celery, green pepper, parsley, onions, coconut milk
Soups
Salads
Family Sharing
- Mejillones en Vino Blanco$17.00
Mussels, white wine sauce, shallots, garlic, lime, crushed red pepper
- Mollejas a La Parrilla$12.00
Grilled sweetbread with baguette slices // *approx. 20 min
- Fried Mariscada$38.00
Mahi, squid, shrimp, mussels, yucca, and tostones, with onions, cilantro, and tomato in rocoto sauce
Extras
Kid's Dinner
Grilled Entrees
- Tira De Asado // Short Ribs$32.00
Gaucho style cut flavorful, fat marbling meat with bones // 12 oz (2 pcs) with sweet potato fries. Recommended temperature: medium medium well
- Entraña // Skirt Steak$44.00
Gaucho cut style meat, the most flavorful but tougher meat, with homemade garlic mashed potatoes
- BONELESS Rib Eye$56.00
Boneless rib-eye // 16 oz with french fries
- Grilled Chimi Chicken w/Rice$24.00
- Filet Mignon$49.00
8 oz // with grilled veggies
- Rack of Lamb$48.00
10 oz with mint chimichurri & sweet potatoes mashed
- Grilled Pork Chop$39.00
In sage tamarind sauce, with moros de lentejas (mixed rice & lentils)
- Rib Eye **BONE-IN **$66.00
24 oz with chimichurri sauce & asparagus
- Vegan Vegetable Parrillada Grilled Vegetables$24.00
Pineapple, sweet potato, butternut squash, portobello mushroom, asparagus, corn on the cob with chimichurri sauce
Dinner Specials
Dinner Sides
Antojitos Latinos
- Maduros$6.00
Sweet/ripe fried plantains
- Tostones$6.00
Fried mashed green plantains
- Grilled Corn$6.00
With butter or spicy chimichurri mayo
- Fried Yucca$6.00
With aji amarillo sauce
- Rice & Beans same bowl$8.00
- Rice & lentils same bowl$8.00
- Rice & beans (MORO) bowl$8.00
- rice and lentils ( MORO) bowl$8.00
- Veggies of the day$6.00
Latin Flavors
From the Ocean
- Sauteed Baby Carabineros (2)$58.00
Mediterranean red prawns with garlic, parsley, evvo mashed fingerling potatoes with paprika (limited time)
- Grilled Chimichurri Langostino$28.00
Sauteed chickpeas with garlic, peppers, cumin
- Spicy Lobster Salad$55.00
With potatoes, tomatoes, avocado, serrano peppers with yuzu cilantro dressing
- Grilled Chimi Salmon$31.00
With mashed potatoes & asparagus
- Mahi Mahi // Pan Seared$31.00
Dredged in potato starch with spicy salsa criolla & rice
- Lobster Mango & Tarragon Sauce$55.00
Spanish saffron with potatoes & asparagus
- Grilled Spanish Octopus$39.00
With Evoo, potatoes paprika
- Encocado De Mariscos Seafood in Coconut Milk$49.00
Mahi-mahi, shrimps, mussels, scallops, baby squid, sauce is mildly spicy, lemongrass, ginger, peanut butter sauce in coconut milk
Drinks
BEVERAGES
- Americano$3.25
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Cafe Baileys / Irish Coffee$10.00
- Cafe Con Leche$4.00
- Cafe Kalhua$11.00
- Cafe Sambucca$9.00
- Cappuccino$4.00
- Club Soda$2.50
- Coca Cola$2.75
- Cortadito$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$2.75
- Diet Coke$2.75
- Double espresso$5.00
- Dr. Pepper$2.75
- Espresso$3.00
- Ginger Beer Fever tree$4.00
- Guava Juice$4.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- House Coffee$2.75
- Iced Tea$2.75
- Inka Cola$4.00
- Lemonade$2.75
- Mango Juice$4.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Passion Fruit Juice$4.00
- Perrier$4.00
- Pineapple juice$4.00
- Root Beer$4.00
- Shirley Temple$5.00
- Smart Water$4.00
- Sparkling Water$2.75
- Sprite$2.75
- Tonic Water$2.75
- Water Ice
- Water No Ice