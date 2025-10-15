Skip to Main content
Asador Del Sur - New
Ensalada Verde // Green Salad
Ensalada Verde // Green Salad
Romaine, onions, cherry tomatoes, house balsamic dressing
Asador Del Sur - New Location and Hours
(314) 802-8587
7322 MANCHESTER RD, MAPLEWOOD, MO 63143
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
