Skip to Main content
Asador Del Sur - New
0
Order Now
Home
/
Beef Milanesa LUNCH 2eggs
Beef Milanesa LUNCH 2eggs
$0
Egg Prep (Deep Copy)
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Beef Milanesa Removal Option
Select...
Chicken Breast Milanesa Preparation Option (Deep Copy)
Select...
Add to Cart
1
With mashed potatoes & 1 egg
Asador Del Sur - New Location and Hours
(314) 802-8587
7322 MANCHESTER RD, MAPLEWOOD, MO 63143
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement