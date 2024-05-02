Menu
Brunch
Brunch Plates
- Steak and Eggs
Skirt steak with 2 eggs, home fries, white toast$27.00
- Aguacate Relleno
Mango, cilantro, onions & shrimp with lightly serrano dressing & yucca strips$18.00
- Ecuadorian Shrimp Ceviche
Serrano spiced tomatoes - red onions, cilantro, lime, OJ, ketchup & white rice$16.00
- Huevos Benito
2 special poached eggs with truffle oil, shichimi togarashi, on an English muffin, home fries, hollandaise & choice of protein$14.00
- Latino French Toast
2 Hawaiian pineapple french toast with dulce de leche$12.00
- Pancakes (2)
With maple syrup$11.00
- Milanesa Beef
With 2 eggs, home fries & toast$18.00
- Milanesa Chicken
With 2 eggs, home fries & toast$18.00
- Chicharrón
Grandma's recipe fried pork belly with tostones (mashed green fried plantains) & mild salsa criolla$16.00
- Avocado Toast
Sourdough toast, scallions, lime, evoo, maldon sea salt, with 2 over easy eggs$12.00
- Mañanero Bowl
Superfoods, quinoa, avocado, corn, beans, salsa criolla, strawberries, spinach$18.00
- Verano Body Frittata
Egg white, spinach, mushrooms, peppers, onions, avocado & scallions$15.00
- Heaven Calentado with Salsa Criolla
Rice mixed with beans, 2 eggs, avocado slices & maduros$16.00
- Huevos Rancheros
With tostones (fried plantains) beans with 2 fried eggs, salsa criolla, avocado$14.00
- Clásico
2 eggs, home fries, bacon or sausages, toast$14.00
- Tortilla De Huevo Omelettes
With home fries & toast. 3 eggs or 3 egg whites with 3 toppings$12.00
Kids Brunch
- Clásico Bebé
1 egg, 2 bacon, or 2 sausages/homefries or french fries$7.00
- French Toast (1)$5.00
- Pancake (1)$5.00
Brunch Smoothies
- Smoothies
Mango // banana // strawberry // blueberry$8.00
Brunch Drinks
- Mimosa$9.00
- Mimosa Pitcher
Orange // mango // guava$29.00
- Non-Alcoholic Mimosa$8.00
- Nosecco
Non-alcoholic white & rose wine$8.00
Lunch
Lunch Sandwiches
- Chivito Al Pan
Grilled beef filet BLT & onions with fried egg ham - cheese on toasted baguette$16.00
- Grilled Salmon sandwich
Lettuce, tomato & red onions with french fries$18.00
- Milanesa Al Pan
Breaded beef or chicken filet with lettuce, tomato, red onions and french fries$14.00
- Grilled Chicken Thigh Sandwich
Lettuce tomato in a baguette with french fries$14.00
- Pan Con Lechon
Pulled pork sandwich with salsa criolla & french fries$14.00
- Choripan
Grilled Argentinian pork sausage in a baguette with lettuce, tomato, chimichurri & red onions with french fries$10.00
Empanadas
- Beef Empanada$4.50
- Beef with Olives Empanada$4.50
- Chicken Empanada$4.50
- Mushrooms Empanada$4.50
- Cheese Empanada$4.50
- Cheese & Guava Empanada$4.50
- Dulce De Leche Empanada$4.50
Patacones Rellenos
- #1 Pork Carnitas Patacones Relleno
Pulled pork with salsa criolla$11.00
- #2 Shrimps in Garlic Patacones Relleno
Spicy chili pepper & lime zest$13.00
- #3 Mushrooms Patacones Relleno
Tomato, celery, green pepper, parsley, onions, coconut milk$11.00
Lunch Specials
- Chicharrón
Grandma's recipe fried pork belly with tostones (mashed green fried plantains) & mild salsa Criolla$16.00
- 1/2 Fried Mariscada LUNCH
Mahi, squid, shrimp, mussels, yucca, and tostones, with onions, cilantro, and tomato in rocoto sauce$25.00
- Lomo Saltado LUNCH
With white rice & french fries$25.00
- 1/2 Entraña (Skirt-Steak) LUNCH
8 oz & mashed potatoes$27.00
- Rice & Beans LUNCH
With grilled chicken thigh$18.00
- Rice & Lentils LUNCH
With grilled chicken thigh$18.00
- Beef Milanesa LUNCH
With mashed potatoes & 1 egg$24.00
- Chicken Breast Milanesa LUNCH
With mashed potatoes & 1 egg$22.00
Under 15 Min Lunch
- Rice & Beans*
With pork carnitas$18.00
- Rice & Lentils*
With pork carnitas$18.00
Kid's Lunch
- CHILDREN Grilled Chicken Thighs
With french fries$8.00
- Beef Milanesa*
With french fries$8.00
- CHILDREN Chicken Milanesa
With french fries$8.00
Salads
- Ensalada Verde // Green Salad
Romaine, onions, cherry tomatoes, house balsamic dressing$7.00
- Avocado Salad
Avocado, onions, cucumber, cherry, tomatoes, fresh cilantro, yuzu dressing$12.00
- Chickpea Salad
Strawberries, onions, cucumber, carrots, tomato, cilantro, lime dressing or oil & vinegar$9.00
Soups
- Lobster Bisque$12.00
- Caldo De Mariscos
Clear seafood broth, fish, squid, shrimp, mussel, clam, scallop, tostones$18.00
- Butternut Squash Cream
With coconut milk & lemongrass$7.00
- Soup of the Day$7.00
Lunch Sides
- Mashed Potatoes*$4.00
- Mashed Sweet Potatoes*$4.00
- French Fries*$4.00
- Grilled Asparagus*$6.00
- Sweet Potato Fries*$5.00
- White Rice*$4.00
Antojitos Latinos
- Maduros
Sweet/ripe fried plantains$6.00
- Tostones
Fried mashed green plantains$6.00
- Grilled Corn
With butter or spicy chimichurri mayo$6.00
- Fried Yucca
With aji amarillo sauce$6.00
- Rice & Beans same bowl$8.00
- Rice & lentils same bowl$8.00
- Rice & beans (MORO) bowl$8.00
- rice and lentils ( MORO) bowl$8.00
- Veggies of the day$6.00
Dinner
Dinner Appetizers
- Chorizo Argentino
Grilled pork sausage/ baguette slices$6.00
- Chorizo De Cordero in Lemongrass Stick
Ground lamb, cumin, garlic, shallots, parsley$8.00
- Blood Sausage
Pork blood, bacon, pork fat, garlic, parsley$5.00
- Fried Spicy Baby Squid
Lime zest$12.00
- Ecuadorian Hayacas
Corn meal tamal, chicken, peanut butter, onions, peppers, egg, carrots, raisins, olives // in a plantain leave$10.00
- Vegan Croquetas
Potato, mushrooms, smoked paprika-vegan$11.00
Empanadas
- Beef Empanada$4.50
- Beef with Olives Empanada$4.50
- Chicken Empanada$4.50
- Mushrooms Empanada$4.50
- Cheese Empanada$4.50
- Cheese & Guava Empanada$4.50
- Dulce De Leche Empanada$4.50
Patacones Rellenos
- #1 Pork Carnitas Patacones Relleno
Pulled pork with salsa criolla$11.00
- #2 Shrimps in Garlic Patacones Relleno
Spicy chili pepper & lime zest$13.00
- #3 Mushrooms Patacones Relleno
Tomato, celery, green pepper, parsley, onions, coconut milk$11.00
Soups
- Lobster Bisque$12.00
- Caldo De Mariscos
Clear seafood broth, fish, squid, shrimp, mussel, clam, scallop, tostones$18.00
- Butternut Squash Cream
With coconut milk & lemongrass$8.00
- Soup of the Day$7.00
Salads
- Ensalada Verde // Green Salad
Romaine, onions, cherry tomatoes, house balsamic dressing$7.00
- Avocado Salad
Avocado, onions, cucumber, cherry, tomatoes, fresh cilantro, yuzu dressing$12.00
- Chickpea Salad
Strawberries, onions, cucumber, carrots, tomato, cilantro, lime dressing or oil & vinegar$10.00
Family Sharing
- Mejillones en Vino Blanco
Mussels, white wine sauce, shallots, garlic, lime, crushed red pepper$17.00
- Mollejas a La Parrilla
Grilled sweetbread with baguette slices // *approx. 20 min$12.00
- Fried Mariscada
Mahi, squid, shrimp, mussels, yucca, and tostones, with onions, cilantro, and tomato in rocoto sauce$38.00
Extras
- Grilled Baguette Slices$2.00
- Chimichurri Sauce$2.00
- Spicy Chimi Mayo$2.00
- Aji Amarillo Sauce$2.00
- Spicy Rocoto Sauce$2.00
- Mint Chimi Sauce$2.00
- 12 oz chimichurri sauce$10.00
- 12 oz chimi mayo$10.00
Kid's Dinner
- CHILDREN Grilled Chicken Thighs
With french fries$8.00
- CHILDREN Beef Milanesa
With french fries$8.00
- CHILDREN Chicken Milanesa
With french fries$8.00
- CHILDREN Grilled Beef Filet
With french fries$9.00
Grilled Entrees
- Tira De Asado // Short Ribs
Gaucho style cut flavorful, fat marbling meat with bones // 12 oz (2 pcs) with sweet potato fries. Recommended temperature: medium medium well$32.00
- Entraña // Skirt Steak
Gaucho cut style meat, the most flavorful but tougher meat, with homemade garlic mashed potatoes$44.00
- BONELESS Rib Eye
Boneless rib-eye // 16 oz with french fries$56.00
- Grilled Chimi Chicken w/Rice$24.00
- Filet Mignon
8 oz // with grilled veggies$49.00
- Rack of Lamb
10 oz with mint chimichurri & sweet potatoes mashed$48.00
- Grilled Pork Chop
In sage tamarind sauce, with moros de lentejas (mixed rice & lentils)$39.00
- Rib Eye **BONE-IN **
24 oz with chimichurri sauce & asparagus$66.00
- Vegan Vegetable Parrillada Grilled Vegetables
Pineapple, sweet potato, butternut squash, portobello mushroom, asparagus, corn on the cob with chimichurri sauce$24.00
Dinner Specials
- Lomo Saltado
Beef Strips, Green & Red Peppers & Onions$30.00
- Lomo Saltado a lo pobre$32.00
Dinner Sides
- Mashed Potatoes*$4.00
- Mashed Sweet Potatoes*$4.00
- French Fries*$4.00
- White Rice*$4.00
- Sweet Potato Fries*$5.00
- Grilled Asparagus*$6.00
- Grilled Pineapple$5.00
- Add Truffle Oil$4.00
Antojitos Latinos
- Maduros
Sweet/ripe fried plantains$6.00
- Tostones
Fried mashed green plantains$6.00
- Grilled Corn
With butter or spicy chimichurri mayo$6.00
- Fried Yucca
With aji amarillo sauce$6.00
- Rice & Beans same bowl$8.00
- Rice & lentils same bowl$8.00
- Rice & beans (MORO) bowl$8.00
- rice and lentils ( MORO) bowl$8.00
- Veggies of the day$6.00
Latin Flavors
- Beef Milanesa*
With mashed potatoes & 1 egg$26.00
- Chicken Breast Milanesa
With mashed potatoes & 1 egg$24.00
- Rice & Beans$26.00
- Rice & Lentils*$26.00
- Quinotto
Quinoa, mushrooms, onions, ginger/lemongrass, coconut milk, garlic, lime, parsley$26.00
From the Ocean
- Sauteed Baby Carabineros (2)
Mediterranean red prawns with garlic, parsley, evvo mashed fingerling potatoes with paprika (limited time)$58.00
- Grilled Chimichurri Langostino
Sauteed chickpeas with garlic, peppers, cumin$28.00
- Spicy Lobster Salad
With potatoes, tomatoes, avocado, serrano peppers with yuzu cilantro dressing$55.00
- Grilled Chimi Salmon
With mashed potatoes & asparagus$31.00
- Mahi Mahi // Pan Seared
Dredged in potato starch with spicy salsa criolla & rice$31.00
- Lobster Mango & Tarragon Sauce
Spanish saffron with potatoes & asparagus$55.00
- Grilled Spanish Octopus
With Evoo, potatoes paprika$39.00
- Encocado De Mariscos Seafood in Coconut Milk
Mahi-mahi, shrimps, mussels, scallops, baby squid, sauce is mildly spicy, lemongrass, ginger, peanut butter sauce in coconut milk$49.00
Drinks
BEVERAGES
- Americano$3.25
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Cafe Baileys / Irish Coffee$10.00
- Cafe Con Leche$4.00
- Cafe Kalhua$11.00
- Cafe Sambucca$9.00
- Cappuccino$4.00
- Club Soda$2.50
- Coca Cola$2.75
- Cortadito$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$2.75
- Diet Coke$2.75
- Double espresso$5.00
- Dr. Pepper$2.75
- Espresso$3.00
- Ginger Beer Fever tree$4.00
- Guava Juice$4.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- House Coffee$2.75
- Iced Tea$2.75
- Inka Cola$4.00
- Lemonade$2.75
- Mango Juice$4.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Passion Fruit Juice$4.00
- Perrier$4.00
- Pineapple juice$4.00
- Root Beer$4.00
- Shirley Temple$5.00
- Smart Water$4.00
- Sparkling Water$2.75
- Sprite$2.75
- Tonic Water$2.75
- Water Ice
- Water No Ice
Soft Drinks
- Club Soda$2.50
- Cranberry Juice$2.75
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Ginger Beer (Diet)$5.00
- Dr Pepper$3.00
- Inka Cola$4.00
- Lemonade$2.75
- Orange Juice$2.75
- Perrier$4.00
- Shirley Temple$5.00
- Smart Water$4.00
- Soda Regular Coke$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Ginger Beer$5.00
Desserts
- Alfajores$8.00
- Flan$8.00
- Chocolate flourless torte$8.00
- Key lime pie$8.00
- Apple Tart$8.00
- Mango Sorbet$8.00
- Dulce de leche ice cream$8.00
- Vanilla ice cream$8.00
- Passion fruit mousse$8.00
- Arroz con leche$8.00
- Cake cutting fee$12.00
- Free Birthday Dessert