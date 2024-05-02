Step into Asador Del Sur
and Feel at Home
A culinary philosophy.
Introducing a unique jewel of Latin American cuisine here in the Midwest
Our South American food lovers family comes from Uruguay, Ecuador, but our roots are from everywhere Portugal, Argentina, Brazil bringing an exquisite experience along with a fine selection of Uruguayan Famous wineries
Our menu is a blend of carefully planned, but simple dishes made with the best ingredients. Our food is down to earth, much like our atmosphere, creating a relaxing environment where memories are made.”
What a hidden gem this place was. We had the best steak dinner and the staff were so friendly. I got a skirt steak, which is usually a pretty rough cut of meat…but they made it perfect and tender. Would absolutely go again.
Tasty food and great service! We started with large empanadas which were delicious. I had the lamb which had a variety of flavors that paired very well together. We had a few of their mixed drinks from their cocktail list which were all refreshing. Would highly recommend this place!
Four of us shared everything and every dish was excellent. Great way to sample many of the flavors of South America. Service, Zofia, was an excellent level of efficiency and responsiveness and instructive about the menu options without being overbearing.